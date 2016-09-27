|
Our Vision
It is our goal to begin a tradition of events and activities to provide a fun, safe and loving community for all to enjoy. Our vision includes supporting small business & encouraging entrepreneurs. We are volunteers working as a non-profit team to benefit all citizens and welcome visitors to our hometown. We hope you will visit and see what we have for you!
Chase City, VA
Snuggled in the heart of southern Virginia, you will find small town Chase City, which was founded in 1873. Our town was named after Salmon P. Chase, United States Chief Justice and Lincoln's Secretary of the Treasury.
Spring begins with our giant heart, American Legion Poppies, emerging from frozen ground. By the end of May, pollinators will enjoy sweet blossom nectar. Thank our local businessman, Monty Hightower, for inspiring this community project and donating many hours and materials to start the path that will host birds, butterflies & bees as they gather fuel to do important work. Thanks, too, for the dozens of volunteers working together to continue the growing park.
MacCallum More Gardens is listed on the National Register of Historical Places & is a wonderful combination of botanical paths, statuary, and history. The largest arrowhead collection, which took place over approximately 70 years by Arthur Robertson, is housed here. Click the link above for more details on this hidden treasure.
In 1982, Shadow Lawn joined the National Register of Historical Places. This gem is dated back to 1834. The beauty and history inside this home makes it a sure place to visit.
Also on the National Register of Historical Places is Chase City High School. It was built in 1908 and closed in 1980. In 1991, it was reopened as apartments. There are more structures in the process of being added to the Register, as we are full of interesting history.
The new and intriguing Bondurant Brothers Distillery on 3rd Street, is open to the public, & on the shelf in ABC stores across the state. Stop by for tastings, tours & a bit of history.
Joining our existing businesses are new businesses that include a bakery, counseling centers, & new restuarants. We hope you will stop and shop as you pass through.
Thanks for visiting. We hope to see you soon.
Coming Events
- 1st & 3rd Friday Night Bingo Chase City Rescue Squad
- Fly-In Fourth Saturday May-October, Monthly Chase City Municipal Airport 8a.m. until...
- May 12-14 Southern Virginia American Indian Festival 10 Fair Grounds Road
- June 8 BBQ Dinner Chase City Pavilion 5-7p.m.
- June 9 & 10 South Central Bike Fest Chase City Fire Deptartment Training Grounds
- June 17 Gospel Fest on the Ground South Central Fair Grounds
- July 1 100 Mile Yardsale Main Street Chase City 7a.m. until...
- September 9, 2017 Adventure Chase Mud Challenge Benefits Local Area Charities
- September 23, 2017 Shine & Wine Festival Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative Pavilion 12-6p.m.
- October 6 Fall Family Festival Mecklenburg Supply
- October 8 Autumn Jubilee Main Street Chase City 12-6p.m.
- Oct 28 Aviation Day Chase City Municipal Airport
- October 31 Halloween Block Party Main Street Chase City
- November 2 Chase City Chamber Banquet Awards Mecklenburg Country Club
- December 3 Christmas Parade Main Street Chase City
- December 5 Grand Illuminations MacCallum More Gardens
- December 31 New Year's Eve Ball Drop Main Street Pavilion
